Billy Gunn Says The Acclaimed Will Be Back on AEW TV Soon

In an interview with the A2TheK Podcast (via Fightful), Billy Gunn gave an update on the Acclaimed and said the AEW World Trios champions would be back on TV soon. The group was written off with an injury angle as part of the story with MJF and the Devil.

Gunn said: “I would hope so. I’ve never been taken out this long. I think there is some stuff going on. I think we’ll be back, we should be back, everyone is healed up and everybody is good. They have the tournament going on right now so I don’t want to get our coming back lost in that shuffle. I want to come back and find out who all the dark-dressed and masked guy is and just ruin their lives. That’s our plan. Me and the kids have a funny thing, we have team meetings all the time. Max finally got an iPhone so we can all FaceTime each other. We still see each other and have our team meetings of what to do. Hopefully, we’ll be back soon.”