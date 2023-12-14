wrestling / News
Billy Gunn Says He ‘Does A Little Bit of Everything’ In AEW
In an interview with the A2theK Wrestling Show (via Wrestling Inc), Billy Gunn talked about his backstage role in AEW and said that he helps out however he can, including as a coach to talent.
He said: “Yeah, so I do a little bit of everything. Me and QT [Marshall] have [with Cody Rhodes] Nightmare Factory here in McDonough, Georgia. I train — me and QT have a night class and they also do campers, they have 12-week camps that they still run there. I get all the coaching I want [on] Mondays and Thursday nights there. And then when I go to AEW shows, I help coach and help produce stuff. Any way that I can help, that’s what I do. I’m not specific to one thing. I coach, I produce, I wrestle, I talk, I do everything. As long as I’m having fun and enjoy what I’m doing, then I’m good with all that.“