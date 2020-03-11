Billy Gunn and His Wife Celebrate Nine Years of His Sobriety

– AEW Producer and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn celebrated nine years of sobriety today, as noted by Gunn and his wife, Paula, earlier today on Twitter.

Paula tweeted, “So proud of my pop-pop [email protected] 9 years sober today [heart emoji] it’s not easy for anyone that suffers from addiction but as long as you have the tools, USE the tools, and a strong will, anything is possible!!”

Gunn later responded, “Thanks boo I couldn’t do it without all the support from my family I love you infinity.” Later Dustin Rhodes added, “Congratulations to @RealBillyGunn on 9 yrs clean and sober. Proud of you and proud to call you my friend. #CleanIsCool.” You can check out their thoughts on the matter below. Congrats to Billy Gunn on his sobriety.

