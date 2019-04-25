Billy Gunn Discusses The Backlash He Got For Calling Adam Page ‘Fat’ on Being the Elite

Billy Gunn revealed during his interview with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast that he got a bit of backlash for his appearance on Being the Elite where he called Adam Page “fat.” Jeffrey asked Gunn about his appearance when he was acting as Cody’s intermediary and told Page he couldn’t appear in full gear because he didn’t have the body, which he translated to “You’re fat.” The video is below.

Talking about the segment, Gunn said, “I loved it and the only backlash I got was from people saying that hey, people have to take that stuff with a grain of salt. It’s just having fun. And I don’t know how it offends people, but I guess it does because I literally just went, ‘Hangman, you’re fat.’ And I don’t mean it! [laughs] It’s not for real. It was just a spoof, it was just to have some fun.”

He added, “I love doing stuff like that because it’s just different. It’s not wrestling. I’m gonna see forty-seven hours of wrestling. I wanna see something that’s entertaining, I want to see something I can get involved with, I want to see something different. Yes, you still have to have wrestling because that’s what it says on the marquee. But there’s nothing that says I can’t have some fun in-between all that stuff.”

In the full interview, Billy talks about his work with AEW, Triple H’s jokes about AEW during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, his time in the New Age Outlaws and run in NJPW, Dustin Rhodes’ status with All Elite Wrestling, what we can expect from him at Double or Nothing and more. You can listen to the full interview below.

Introduction (0:00)

On how it feels to be a WWE Hall of Famer and if it feels like closing a book on his career (0:39)

On Triple H’s jokes about AEW during the Hall of Fame speech (1:55)

On the status of AEW’s plans for a potential training facility (4:12)

On the need for more psychology, storytelling and selling in today’s era (4:55)

On his 2014 reunion with Road Dogg in WWE (9:00)

On his relationship with Cody and signing with AEW (10:47)

On WWE not using tag teams properly (11:48)

On the New Age Outlaws’ dumpster match with Cactus Jack and Terry Funk and other big moments (13:10)

On his appearances on Being the Elite (16:16)

On working for NJPW (17:30)

On whether fans online are getting overhyped or overly critical about AEW (21:03)

On what his role at Double or Nothing may be and Dustin Rhodes’ status with AEW (22:37)

On AEW providing an alternative for wrestling talent and being great for the industry (24:07)

On going into the Hall of Fame at the same time as Honky Tonk Man and Torrie Wilson (25:30)

On not being a wrestling fan growing up (28:21)

Where to find him online (30:16)

