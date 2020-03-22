Billy Gunn Recalls DX Getting Girls To Take Their Tops Off On the Street, Says He & Chyna Were Like Best Friends

On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Billy Gunn discussed his days as a member of DX and how the group would get girls to take their tops off on the street, as well as how he and Chyna were like best friends. Highlights are below.

On how DX would get girls to take their tops off on the street: “We would walk around downtown New York, and get girls to take their tops off, just because we could. We would do silly things like that, but it was more just to see if we could do it. And they would look and go, ‘Sure.’ And you go, ‘What the, what are we right now?'”

On his favorite memories with Chyna: “Everyone of them. It’s still a little bit rough to kind of go there. She was amazing. She was so good, and would do anything for you, and yeah, me and her were like best friends. She was an amazing person, and absolutely crushed me, just killed me.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.