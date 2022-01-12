Billy Gunn Files Trademark For New Age Outlaws

Fightful reports that on January 7, Billy Gunn filed to trademark the name ‘New Age Outlaws’, his team with ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James. James was released from the WWE on January 5. It’s hard to believe that WWE wouldn’t already own the copyright to the team’s name, as it originated there. Their last match together was 2015, but they will reunite publicly at the Squared Circle Expo in April.

Mark For: THE NEW AGE OUTLAWS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.