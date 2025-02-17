wrestling / News
Billy Gunn, Harley Cameron and More Set For MLP Mayhem
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced the addition of several more wrestlers for their upcoming two-night Mayhem event. It happens on March 14 at St. Clair College in Winsdor, Ontario. Names announced include Billy Gunn, Harley Cameron, WWE ID prospect Zoe Sager and more.
They join a list of talent that includes Thom Latimer, Rich Swann, QT Marshall, Psycho Mike, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Brent Banks, Kevin Knight, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, Mo Jabari, Aurora Teves, and NHL’s Darren McCarty.
Scissor Me Daddy! AEW Star and WWE Hall of Famer @RealBillyGunn is heading to #MLPWrestling on the Road to Northern Rising in Windsor, Ontario at MLP MAYHEM!
Tickets for MLP MAYHEM ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw!
Order MLP MAYHEM on Triller TV at https://t.co/orCfdTvrbB pic.twitter.com/J2FBjD2HBr
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 13, 2025