Billy Gunn, Harley Cameron and More Set For MLP Mayhem

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced the addition of several more wrestlers for their upcoming two-night Mayhem event. It happens on March 14 at St. Clair College in Winsdor, Ontario. Names announced include Billy Gunn, Harley Cameron, WWE ID prospect Zoe Sager and more.

They join a list of talent that includes Thom Latimer, Rich Swann, QT Marshall, Psycho Mike, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Brent Banks, Kevin Knight, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, Mo Jabari, Aurora Teves, and NHL’s Darren McCarty.