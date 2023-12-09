Billy Gunn Doesn’t Think He’ll Ever Leave Wrestling, Even After Retirement

In an interview with the A2theK podcast (via Fightful), Billy Gunn spoke about retiring in the future and said he’d never truly leave the wrestling business. He also joked that he tells his sons he plans to wrestle Will Ospreay in his last match.

He said: “Would I like to retire? Yes. Would I ever get away from wrestling? Not a chance. There is no way. I feel I still have too much to offer in a sense of helping, maybe not so much in the ring. That kind of got my head spinning a little bit when I get ran through (by House of Black), but I got to thinking, ‘I’m not letting people run through me like that. I have to come back. I’m not leaving on that note,’ even though I tried to. [Austin & Colten] weren’t having it. They weren’t having that retirement yet and that’s not how I’m going to retire. [Austin & Colten] say I have to wrestle them, that’s my retirement match. I tell them Will Ospreay is my retirement match. They get so mad about that. I love Will, there is something about him, and he does some really cool stuff that I’ve never done that I just want to take. That’s when I tell them all time, ‘I’m not wrestling you two for my retirement, I’m wrestling Will Ospreay.“