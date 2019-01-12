Billy Gunn On His Producing Role For AEW, Talks Attending Rally

– Billy Gunn spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview discussing his producer role with All Elite Wrestling and more. Highlights are below per WZ’s Michael McClead:

On his new role with AEW: “I don’t know a lot about what’s going on. I know I’m the only producer they have right now, so my role as of right now is just agent. I might work a little bit, also. I might be talent too, which is OK with me. I work everywhere else; I might as well work for the company that I work for. I wish I could answer that. I really don’t know because, like I said, this literally just happened this week. We’re still in the process of trying to get things together, so as soon as I know more, I’ll be able to speak on that a little bit more.”

Gunn also opened up about what it was like to be in attendance for the AEW rally,

On attending the AEW rally: “It was exciting. My youngest son, Austin, was with me and we were sitting there and I’m not so much watching the stage, I’m watching the people and how excited, and how much they were having, and how much they were paying attention, and how much they were into what was going on. I was literally just smiling the entire time and just going, ‘This is gonna be awesome. This is gonna be a lot of fun. This is why I got into the business in the first place.’ It was just exciting to sit there with Austin and share what was going on because he’s in the business, actually. Being my son, he’s been in this business forever – his whole life, but it’s fun to tell him, to understand, and to point out certain things that I wouldn’t normally get to do is, understanding what’s going on, the gravity of what is happening, this start up company that is gonna be great, and to see the people and everybody around it, everybody backstage was awesome. Everybody is just super excited about this, which they should be.”