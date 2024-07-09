– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Billy Gunn discussed returning to WWE in 2012 and making amends with Triple H. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Billy Gunn on making amends with Triple H and WWE before returning to the company: “There was a ton of wreckage that I left in the wake, you know.”

On talking things out with Triple H: “I happened to be doing an appearance in Chicago, I think it was weird and WWE was there. I called Hunter, I said ‘Hey, do you mind if I stop by?’ And he goes, ‘Of course, not, you can come by.’ Whatever.” He then explained that he told Triple H that he wasn’t there to get his job back, even though his 2004 release was difficult for him. Because when I got released, I went on a rampage. I mean an utter rampage of just trying to destroy everything because it was everybody else’s fault and not mine.”

On how Triple H responded to his apology: “And he goes, ‘You know, I never even thought twice about it.'”

On getting rehired by WWWE: “The next thing you know, I was hired, and nobody knew it, and then the next thing you know, they put me and Brian [James] back on the road and I was coaching and I was hired there and I was hired to go do talent.”

Billy Gunn would later be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X, along with Triple H and longtime tag team partner Road Dogg.