Billy Gunn Recalls Training Bishop Dyer Before He Came To WWE

Billy Gunn helped train Bishop Dyer when he was starting in wrestling, and he recently reflected on their relationship. The AEW star spoke with Busted Open where he talked about training the former Baron Corbin and teaming up with him at MLP Mayhem. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On training Dyer: “The funny thing is I’ve actually known him before his wrestling career, right before he was going to the [WWE] Performance Center… now if you know me you know that I hate training football people (laughs), but because they’re entitled, but you know what, not just because he’s sitting here but he was awesome, he was one of the one that always wanted to learn, always wanted to do- and I’d always sit in the ring after our classes if he wasn’t in my class cause I knew he was coming,” Gunn recalled.

On teaming with Dyer at MLP Mayhem: “It was kind of along the same feelings as tagging with my kids (Austin and Colten Gunn). The first time I did that and was working with my kids, it’s such a cool experience that a lot of guys- they don’t get to experience that. Right when I thought that my career was complete like it was, I get to compete with my kids and then I get to work with (Dyer)… I feel I can retire like right now and never do this again.”