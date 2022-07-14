wrestling / News
Billy Gunn Reveals He Has Two Contracts With AEW
July 14, 2022 | Posted by
Wrestling Inc reports that during a virtual signing for the K & S Wrestlefest, Billy Gunn revealed that he has two contracts in AEW, one for his backstage work and one for his in-ring role.
He said: “Yeah, they have to do two contracts because they can’t loop them all together. You can’t loop the employee and talent because it’s, you know, a self-employed kind of deal. So, in reality, yeah, you’d like to just have one contract that says you do different things, but for some reason, you can’t do it that way for business bookkeeping or whatever.“
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match