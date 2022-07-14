Billy Gunn Reveals He Has Two Contracts With AEW

Wrestling Inc reports that during a virtual signing for the K & S Wrestlefest, Billy Gunn revealed that he has two contracts in AEW, one for his backstage work and one for his in-ring role.

He said: “Yeah, they have to do two contracts because they can’t loop them all together. You can’t loop the employee and talent because it’s, you know, a self-employed kind of deal. So, in reality, yeah, you’d like to just have one contract that says you do different things, but for some reason, you can’t do it that way for business bookkeeping or whatever.“