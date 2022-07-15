wrestling / News
Billy Gunn Says He’s Asked AEW About Hiring Road Dogg In Backstage Role
July 15, 2022 | Posted by
>Wrestling Inc reports that during a virtual signing for the K & S Wrestlefest, Billy Gunn said that he’s asked AEW about bringing in Road Dogg Brian James for a backstage role after he was recently let go by WWE. Here are highlights:
On trying to bring James into AEW: “We’re trying to get him here. He’s got other things going on, his podcast that I have to hear about every single day.”
On if that would include wrestling: “No, not reform the New Age Outlaws. If you’ve seen Brian lately, he doesn’t want to wrestle anymore.”
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reflects On His WrestleMania Matches With Shawn Michaels & Triple H, What Made Them So Great
- Update on Ruby Soho Following Injury Angle On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star