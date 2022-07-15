Billy Gunn Says He’s Asked AEW About Hiring Road Dogg In Backstage Role

>Wrestling Inc reports that during a virtual signing for the K & S Wrestlefest, Billy Gunn said that he’s asked AEW about bringing in Road Dogg Brian James for a backstage role after he was recently let go by WWE. Here are highlights:

On trying to bring James into AEW: “We’re trying to get him here. He’s got other things going on, his podcast that I have to hear about every single day.”

On if that would include wrestling: “No, not reform the New Age Outlaws. If you’ve seen Brian lately, he doesn’t want to wrestle anymore.”