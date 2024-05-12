– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler and coach Billy Gunn defended company president and CEO Tony Khan from recent criticisms. He also said that working for Khan was “easy.’

Gunn said on fans who mock and criticize Tony Khan, “Well, that’s because they don’t work for him. Everybody has an opinion out there which means absolutely nothing until you’ve walked in my shoes, don’t tell me how to walk in them.”

Billy Gunn has been part of AEW since the company began in 2019. Tony Khan has recently faced criticism for some of his comments on the NFL Network, comparing WWE to Harvey Weinstein. During his appearance, he also wore a neck brace, selling the attack by The Elite on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.