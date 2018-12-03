Billy Gunn Says It’s Wrong That Chyna Isn’t In The WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with The Ring, the Cage, and the Stage (via Wrestling Inc), Billy Gunn said that it’s wrong that Chyna hasn’t been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as she deserves it more than anyone else. Here are highlights:

On Chyna in the WWE Hall of Fame: “She [Chyna] deserves it more than anyone that’s in there right now. That’s a huge sore subject with me. It’s just bulls–t! I just think Chyna should have been in a long time ago. She did more. It’s who they send. It’s political, they send who they want to send, and that’s wrong. You send who deserves to go. It’s about what you’ve done and contributed to this business and what legacy you left.”

On his WWE release: “There’s a lot more to it [getting fired from WWE for failing his PED Test]. The strength and conditioning coach at the Performance Center came to me to do a powerlifting contest. So I trained for it, they tested me, then someone leaked the information about failing my PED test. More to it, but I would rather hold up my end of the bargain to not talk about it. People thought I was doing it to cheat, but I wasn’t. I’m 50 years old, I was on the drug because my levels were completely drained. That’s about it. I don’t hold any grudges, it was bad on my part, but I told them, and didn’t hide anything either.”

On Bart Gunn’s match with Butterbean: “They were really good until he [Mike Polchlopek] started to box, that’s not what he does. Mike just hits really hard like I told JR, ‘you’re in a hell of a surprise, he’s going to whip everyone out.’ Mike tried to box and be cute, but that’s what they wanted him to do. Mike is just very willing to want the office wants him to do. He wants another shot bad, he can’t stand it.”

On his team with Chuck Palumbo: “They knew what we were doing and that it was amazing. They didn’t understand it at first, but once they did, they thought it was pretty entertaining. There wasn’t any bad backlash. A lot of people do say ‘can’t believe that you did that.’ Why? That challenge me as a performance. Trying to pull off a character, you have to believe in it or the fans won’t believe it.”