Billy Gunn Thinks Sean Waltman Would Be Great in AEW, Says They’ve Tried To Bring Him In

Billy Gunn would like to see his old DX ally Sean Waltman show up in AEW, noting there have been a couple times they’ve tried to make it happen. Gunn recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge and noted that he believes Waltman would be great for AEW and that it hasn’t worked out yet, but he’s hopeful it can happen at some point.

“I don’t know if that’s the thing right now, because I think you’d be hard-pressed to get Tony to get me away from The Acclaimed right now,” said Gunn about possibly teaming with Waltman in AEW (per Fightful). “No, I mean, it would be great. I think we’ve tried to get Sean in here a couple of times. Things just didn’t work out. I think if the time’s right, I think he would be a great asset because he still has huge popularity, everybody knows him, and he’s such a good guy that he would not only help the younger talent as well as be a good representative for our company. He’d be amazing if we could get him in here.”

Waltman’s most recent match was at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 in March of 2022.