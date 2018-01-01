Various News: Billy Gunn Doing a Seminar in February, Lisa Marie Varon Reunites With Jesse Godderz, Guests Set For March’s Big Event in NYC

– Billy Gunn will be doing a seminar at Ken Anderson and Shawn Daivari’s wrestling school The Academy…

The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling is proud to announce that our next training seminar will feature former WWE/D-Generation X & TNA Impact Wrestling Superstar Billy Gunn on Monday February 19th, 2018.

Billy brings a staggering 32 years of pro-wrestling experience, having success as both a singles wrestler where in the WWE he won both the Intercontinental Champions as well being crowned the WWE’s King of the Ring. He’s also a record setting 11-time WWE Tag-Team Champion, most notably with the Road Dogg as The New Age Outlaws with D-Generation X.

In 2005, Billy started working for TNA Impact Wrestling as Kip James where he competed in the ring until 2009, but then transitioned into a backstage role working as an agent helping to produce matches.

Gunn returned to the WWE in 2012 to reunite with D-Generation X, and then again in 2014 where he reunited with Road Dogg to capture his 11th WWE Tag-Team Championship. In 2015, Gunn was appointed as one of the coaches for the 6th season of Tough Enough. When the season ended, Gunn stayed on with the WWE as a coach at their Performance Center and as a Producer/Road Agent for NXT.

The Academy will be holding two seminars and will be open to anyone looking to learn and gain experience in the world of professional wrestling. All are welcome, from those with zero pro-wrestling training, to established pro-wrestlers looking to expand their knowledge of professional wrestling to take their game to the next level.

The first seminar will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for those who have had 0 to 20 professional wrestling matches. From 8:30pm to 10:30pm will be the second seminar for those who have had 20+ pro-wrestling matches.

Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You can attend both seminars for $75.

You can register for the Billy Gunn seminar at: www.theacademyprowrestling.com/billy

LIMITED SPOTS ARE AVAILABLE. ONCE SEMINAR IS FULL WE WILL NO LONGER BE ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS.

If you are interested in starting a career in pro-wrestling, The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling is kicking off our next class starting January 5th, 2018. There are still spots left to participate in our next class. For more information or to enlist today, please visit www.theacademyprowrestling.com.

– Lisa Marie Varon reunited with Jessie Godderz, making an appearance on his Amazon Prime soap Tainted Dreams this week.

– Bret Hart, Vader, former World Class star Brian Adidas (in what may be his first ever NYC-area booking), Dan Severn, Robert Fuller aka Col. Rob Parker, Madusa, Molly Holly, Tessa Blanchard, Brooke Adams, Lisa Marie Varon, Rachel Ellering, Lacey Von Erich and Brandi Rhodes will all appear at March’s Big Event in NYC.