Billy Gunn’s Wrestling Success Strategy Is To Be Sure That “Everybody’s Involved”

Speaking recently with Chris Van Vliet, Billy Gunn shared some details on his personal philosophy for success in the ring (per Wrestling Inc). The veteran talent explained that his main focus is on building a connection with the audience and making the crowd feel a part of what they see in the ring. You can find a few highlights from Gunn and watch the complete interview below.

On how his current team connects with the fans: “When they see The Acclaimed and then they hear the rap and then hear Anthony and then we do our little scissor thing, now everybody’s involved. That’s really what gets guys over. It’s something that [fans] feel they can all be a part of.”

On how he makes that connection his primary focus: “I tell people all the time, I’m not a wrestling guy. I’m into the fan participation and how involved can I get them to be into what I’m doing before I actually wrestle. If I do that, everything I do gets a monster reaction.”