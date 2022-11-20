wrestling / News

Billy Gunn Reveals Who He Travels With In AEW

November 20, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Billy Gunn AEW Image Credit: WWE

Appearing on a recent Captain’s Corner, Billy Gunn was asked about his usual travel arrangements with AEW (per Wrestling Inc). While functioning on-screen as the man in the corner for The Acclaimed, between gigs he revealed that he doesn’t travel with them. “I travel with another guy from the office — me and QT,” Gunn stated, referencing AEW’s QT Marshall. You can see the complete episode below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Billy Gunn, QT Marshall, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading