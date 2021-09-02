wrestling / News
Billy Gunn Turns On Paul Wight During AEW Dynamite (Clip)
Billy Gunn has broken bad, turning on Paul Wight on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Wight come out to answer a callout from QT Marshall and while he was taking out The Factory, the Gunn Club came down to assist him.
During the melee, Marshall tried to rush the ring but Billy Gunn got his chair from him. Marshall backed up and Gunn then hit Wight with the chair, which appeared to shock Marshall.
The Gunn Club has been a babyface stable through the entirety of their AEW run. Wight is set to face Marshall at AEW All Out.
.@PaulWight clears the ring of #TheFactory and the #GunnClub stands shoulder to shoulder with him.
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/eCSIuafBqf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021
WHAT IN THE WORLD?! @RealBillyGunn just leveled @PaulWight with a chair!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/jRw8SztWpK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021
