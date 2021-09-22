Billy Gunn Weighs In On His Heel Turn, Was Worried It Wouldn’t Work

Billy Gunn is relishing the chance to be a heel again, but he says he wasn’t initially sure that it would go over with the fans. Gunn, who turned heel on Paul Wight earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, was a guest along with his sons Austin and Colton on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox and talked about the turn and more.

Asked where the idea to turn heel came from, Gunn said (per Fightful), “It was a collective idea. I think Tony [Khan] wanted us…the problem with doing that is, I’ve been a good guy for a long time and it’s hard. When we heard it, we went, ‘Oh, good luck with that.’ I hate being a babyface. I hate being a good guy with a passion. It was just where it went and that’s what I’ve been for the past 20 years. I love being a bad guy, it gives you more freedom.”

He continued, “Plus me and my aura and the way that I am, I’m a really good heel. It’s just, when I had [BG James], you just can’t do that. No matter how much they hated me…’Oh, if he wasn’t with you, we would get your ass.’ [Austin] has more bad guy tendencies than [Colten] although now we get to feed off each other. It was just, how do we get to where we need to get to? That’s where the sacrificial lamb of Paul Wight comes into play. I wouldn’t say [Paul] is a bigger babyface than I am, it’s just how do you get people to switch over and believe? Rather than just do something that goes, ‘Oh, you’re a bad guy, we get it.’ You want to do something that makes a statement.”