Billy Gunn Says Working With His Sons Is His Career Highlight, Talks Teams That Helped Him Early On

Billy Gunn has had a lot of high points in his career, but he’d put working with his sons in AEW at the top of the list. Gunn was a guest on Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table and talked about his career, and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On working with his sons in the Gunn Club: “This goes up there with anything that I’ve done. Like it out trumps everything. I mean, when you get to start with them, or when they get to start with me or however that wording goes, and watch them get better and better every time they get in the ring, and be around that and have some influence over that is amazing. Like that’s probably why I can retire now and be, not that I wouldn’t have been before, but now there’s nothing else I need to do in this business because that is the ultimate. If you get to work with your kids in a profession that I love to do, then it’s, that’s it. It’s over.”

On the teams who helped him when he was in the Smoking Gunns: “The Headshrinkers. Sam and Junior. They were amazing. They were so good to us. There were some (others), but they’re the ones I remember the most because they taught me and Bart the most when we were there because we had to work them so much when we first got there.

“We were young kids. Like I was a kid at one time, swole kid. Then it was just sit back, listen, keep your mouth shut, don’t get involved and stuff, so it was just more that. But Sam and Junior have always been awesome. Headshrinkers, one of my top people. And Ron and Don Harris of course. They started me in. I just saw them and I love them to death. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be standing where I am today.”