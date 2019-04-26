Billy Gunn Discusses How Wrestlers Today Are Too Worried About Wrestling Moves and Not Worried Enough About Telling a Story

In an interview with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Billy Gunn, who will be a producer and coach for AEW, was asked by Jeff if wrestlers today are too worried about their wrestling moves and not worried enough about telling a story and building up their characters. Gunn agreed and said how he hopes to work with AEW talent arrange their matches in a way that tells better stories.

“You said it exactly, that’s exactly what it is,” Gunn said. “They are so more worried about their wrestling and how many flips and dives they can get in and by all means, I think this is the main reason AEW chose to bring me in, is I don’t live in the past. I’m not a ‘Hey, back in my day.’ I don’t do that. I don’t go to these kids, ‘Hey, you don’t have to do any of that because back in my day…’ Wrestling changes. It evolves. Kids do more crazy things that get more athletic and I’m not opposed to it. What I am opposed to is that they just focus on the guy that’s in the ring and ignore the people that paid to see them. So when you do that, I’m gonna see the exact same match, match after match, because they’re so worried about getting all their stuff in. I’ve gotta get all this in and it’s not going to make sense and I’m not going to tell a single story, but I’m going to out wrestle you and show you how many crazy things I can do. Well that’s awesome, but it’s very forgettable. When I go on TV, I don’t wanna be forgettable, I wanna be the one that they remember the most. I think that’s where I’m gonna come in, is to help them arrange stuff, to where, and I’m not opposed to doing any of this stuff, but you have to do it for a reason, you can’t just do it because you can do it. I can do a backflip but I’m never going to do a backflip because there’s no rhyme nor reason for it. Now if there comes a time for me to do a backflip in the middle of the ring in the middle of a match, I’ll do it, but it’ll be a highlight moment because I don’t ever do it and people don’t expect that from me. So I just, I think it’s not taking, by no means do am I wanting to take any of their stuff away or are we taking any of your stuff away, it’s just re-arranging things a little bit so it makes sense.”

Jeff asked about the importance of facial expressions and selling the character during transitional moments in a wrestling match, and Gunn emphasized how a lot of talent today miss moments because they are so concerned with always doing something.

“I think they miss moments, and especially when TV kicks in and you’re shooting stuff, I want to see what it means to you, that way I can feel what you’re feeling, because I don’t do the things that you do. So facial and body expressions, the hardest thing for people to do is to sell right and to do nothing without doing something. They always have to be doing something, have to be hitting somebody a hundred times or moving around all over the place and not, like they don’t know what to do without doing anything. I know that sounds weird, but in wrestling terms, it’s very significant. I think that’s the problem is they just go from moment to moment and blow through it which, in turn, if I don’t have any emotion and I don’t have any connection to you, and that’s how I connect to you, feeling what you feel, do what you do, not physically, but emotionally, and when I’m emotionally invested in what you’re doing, the sky’s the limit and that’s how you become a superstar.”

In the full interview, Billy talks about his work with AEW, Triple H’s jokes about AEW during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, his time in the New Age Outlaws and run in NJPW, Dustin Rhodes’ status with All Elite Wrestling, what we can expect from him at Double or Nothing and more. You can listen to the full interview below.

