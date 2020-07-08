Billy Gunn’s Wife Denies Reports That He Sent Cease and Desist to Tony Gunn Over ‘The Gunn Show’

It was reported yesterday that OVW wrestler Tony Gunn claims that Billy Gunn sent him a cease and desist over ‘The Gunn Show’, which he owns the trademark for. Billy’s wife Paula recently sent a statement to Wrestlezone denying that Billy sent the cease and desist, although she confirms he did ask Tony through a third party not to use it.

She wrote:

“Has anyone seen the cease and desist order?? No! Because there isn’t one! He’s lying to EVERYONE.

We reached via text message to OVW, to let them know that we aren’t trying to be a$$holes but we trademarked “Gunn Show” and please let Tony know he can’t use it.

He’s upset that he can’t use it anymore, which is understandable. We have been going thru leaps and bounds to trademark The Gunn name and everything related to it, including Gunn Show. We’ve hired an attorney last year for our trademarks. We’ve spent thousands of dollars for our trademarks.

Billy has worked over 25 years using the Gunn name, professionally and on the Indy scene. Tony should have reached out to us and talked to us as a PROFESSIONAL, and we could have worked something out. Instead, he went to podcasts, social media and wrestling dirt sheets.

As a professional, whether it’s owning a business or a wrestling name, you have to protect yourself and your identity. If you’ve been around longer than 5 years in the wrestling business, you should know this!

If Tony doesn’t want an ACTUAL letter from our attorney, he will cease and desist the defamation of Billy!

We wish Tony all the best with his wrestling career!