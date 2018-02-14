Billy Jack Haynes Claims He Witnessed Unsolved Murders in 1987

KARK 4 News reports that former WWF wrestler Billy Jack Haynes claims he witnessed a brutal double homicide in 1987. On August 23 of that year, 17-year-old Kevin Ives and 16-year-old Don Henry were murdered in Alexander, Arkansas while hunting. Their bodies were then put on the railroad tracks in an attempt to cover up the murders. A union train ran them over hours later. There have been multiple theories in Saline county in the 30 years since, but it has remained unsolved. It appeared on Unsolved Mysteries and a book called The Boys on the Tracks was written.

Several people have claimed to be witnesses and passed polygraph tests. A man claiming to be responsible also wrote a confession letter, but there hasn’t been enough evidence to convict anyone.

Haynes was working for WWF at the time and had just wrestled Hercules at Wrestlemania III five months before. He claims he was hired by an Arkansas politician to be security of a drug deal near the Saline County railroad tracks, where he saw the murders. He is currently promoting a GoFundMe page to get funds for the families to help with the investigation. He also spoke about how he ended up in the state while he was a drug trafficker.

Ives’ mother Linda said the reason Haynes waited so long was because of his time in the industry and the effect wrestling had on his body. Ives thinks that Haynes is trying to “make things right while he can.”