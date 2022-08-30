Biography: WWE Legends Sees Drop in Viewership, Slight Ratings Increase for Rey Mysterio Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday television numbers for the WWE on A&E programming lineup. Last Sunday’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends showcased the career of WWE and wrestling legend Rey Mysterio. Overall viewership was down again for this week’s episode, but the show slightly increased in the key demo ratings.

The Rey Mysterio episode of Biography drew an average audience of 444,000 viewers. The audience fell slightly from last week’s episode, which drew 453,000 viewers. Last week’s episode showcased the career of WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The P18-49 key ratings demo did slightly rise for the show this week. Sunday’s episode drew a 0.12 rating. The number slightly increased from last week’s rating, which drew a 0.11. Biography finished at No. 33 in the rankings for Sunday, moving up only one slot from last week’s No. 34 ranking.

This week’s WWE Rivals saw a slight increase in viewership and the key demo rating. The latest episode showcased Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio. The episode averaged 316,000, slightly increasing from last week’s Edge vs. John Cena episode, which drew 304,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.09 rating, moving up slightly from the 0.08 number for last week. The show ranked No. 54 overall, falling from last week’s No. 49 slot.

Lastly, WWE Smack Talk also increased in overall viewership and ratings this week as well. The latest episode averaged 179,000 viewers, increasing from last week’s 144,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key demo, which is slightly up from last week’s 0.04.The show fell out of the Top 100 shows this week, coming in at No. 103. It ranked No. 98 last week.