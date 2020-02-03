Biopic on Rocky Johnson Moving Ahead Following Legend’s Passing

The planned biopic on Rocky Johnson is moving forward following the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing. THR spoke with Jonathan and Justin Gajewski, who have been working on Ring King since 2018, and confirmed with them that the biopic is still in development. Johnson passed away last month at the age of 75.

“The world lost a legend when Rocky passed. His passing was heartbreaking for us,” the Gajewskis said in a joint statement. The two were nephews to Johnson on their mother’s side and were developing the script in conjunction with him. They noted to THR that they’re deciding with the family how to proceed and looking at potential partners to make the film with. They will produce via their JG Brothers production shingle.

“Rocky was eager to share his story with the world. He wanted to impart his work ethic, values and entrainment mentality to inspire people the way it has inspired and motivated everyone who he has imparted these vital lessons to,” the statement continues. “He faced many hardships and learned valuable lessons through those hardships, that he wanted to pass on to help anyone facing similar situations…It was a great honor to have had the privilege of going over his story and him imparting to us the way he wanted his story to be told. It’s very rare to have the influence of the person the biopic is being made about, so richly impact the development of it.”