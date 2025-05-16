Eric Bischoff Comments On Standing By Hulk Hogan After Controversies: ‘He’s My Friend’

In an interview with Konnan for Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Eric Bischoff spoke about why he remains friends with Hulk Hogan even after his various controversies, including racist comments he made in the past. Hogan was recently called out by Shelton Benjamin, who mocked his apology to the WWE roster back in 2018 for those comments.

Bischoff said: “I don’t know how they feel. I don’t want to try to characterize how they feel but clearly they’re not satisfied and they reacted accordingly … It’s not hard for me to address this Konnan because he’s my friend. What’s hard is because I know it doesn’t really matter what I say … I’m proud to be Hulk Hogan’s friend and I know him, I’ve known him for almost 30 years. I’ve been with him in every conceivable situation.” Bischoff said. “I’ve seen him go out of his way to make people, who might otherwise be surprised, that if it’s a minority, especially if you can tell for whatever reason the environment you’re in, or the fundraiser you’re participating in, if it’s for underprivileged kids especially of any persuasion or race, I’ve seen him.“