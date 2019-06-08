Eric Bischoff Says Frustrations Jon Moxley Had in WWE Are Not Wrong or Unnatural, Compares Him to Chris Jericho Leaving WCW

– After 83 Weeks recently spoke to former WCW head Eric Bischoff for another Q&A session this week. During the chat, he talked about Jon Moxley having creative frustrations with WWE and his thoughts on the matter. Below are a video of the chat and some highlights (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com).

Bischoff on frustrations Jon Moxley has being prevalent in entertainment business: “Guess what? That’s the entertainment business. Anybody that’s ever directed or produced a television series, a sitcom, a movie, or wrestling show, or probably a high school play, at one level or another has faced that issue. Now, obviously the higher profile [a performer] becomes, the more success you have, the more sensitive one becomes to that particular issue. It’s the nature of the business.”

Bischoff on comparing Moxley leaving WWE to Jericho leaving WCW for WWE in 1999: “Chris Jericho when he was in WCW was very frustrated. Chris really saw himself as a much bigger character, a much more significant character, a much more versatile character than he thought he was being provided credit for. He voiced that often which is why he ended up going to the WWE, which is why Moxley is now in AEW. It’s not unnatural. I think people should expect it. There’s nothing wrong with it. When you’re that into your character and when you’re that passionate about the business, you were going to feel like you were out growing whatever situation you’re in, particularly in WWE.”