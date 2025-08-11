Bishop Dyer Says AEW Has An Opportunity With WWE’s ESPN Deal

Bishop Dyer sees an opportunity for AEW to capitalize on some fans who are not happy about WWE’s new ESPN PPV deal. As noted, WWE announced on Wednesday that its main roster PPVs will be streamed on the new ESPN app starting in 2026. The announcement has led to frustration from some fans who are not happy with having another streaming service to subscribe to, a situation aggravated by aspects like the WWE library reportedly not coming with the PPVs. Dyer spoke about the matter on Busted Open Radio and said that AEW can potentially find some new fans in those who drift away from WWE over the matter.

“They’re rocking the boat, they’re kind of pissiing some people off, some people love it,” Dyer said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “You can’t win, obviously everyone with every decision you make, but I think that creates opportunity for AEW.”

He continued, “I think for someone who is not going to pay the $30 a month for ten PLE’s from WWE for ESPN, maybe they’re looking for an alternative. If AEW is just staying consistent, staying in their lane and doing them, continuing to do what they’ve been doing over the last six months, which I think has been incredible, I think they will continue to gain followers, and some of those followers and viewers are going to be from WWE who are tired of paying extraordinary prices for tickets. They’re tired of having to continue to buy seven different apps to watch the product.”

AEW’s content is, as of now, limited to one streaming app in HBO MAX.