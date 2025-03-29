– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer (aka Baron Corbin) discussed his mindset after his WWE exit and wanting to build his brand ot such a degree that when WWE calls him back, he can tell them to “stick it.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bishop Dyer on if what Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre did after leaving WWE inspires him: “Yeah, and it’s not necessarily…it’s kind of a weird thing. I want to go continue to build myself and become a bigger star, whether it’s in a movie or a TV show or wrestling, all of those things. How do I make myself the biggest star in all aspects that I can, and jiu-jitsu in the mix. I want Bishop to be an entity. Baron Corbin is an entity. The jiu-jitsu world, the movie world, whatever it is.”

On wanting to build out his brand: “Those are all entities of me, which is the brand that I’m selling. So I think creating the biggest brand for me and growing my name, but yeah, you look at Cody, look at what he did. It’s like, that’s crazy. So guys leave and come back. Also, it’s good to kind of just go away sometimes. Whether it’s for a year or two years, you leave, the crowd kind of forgets about you, it’s a very quick-minded crowd. Four months later, they forgot, and then you come back, ‘This is the best thing ever. I haven’t seen him in forever.’ So it’s good to go away.”

On being angry he was let go: “It’s funny because part of me is angry, if we’re being realistic. Part of me’s angry that I got let go. I’ve always done everything that’s expected of me and done it well, and I was getting great reactions on the show. When I was on the show; the reactions were amazing. They were cheering my name. Even tagging with Apollo Crews, at times, he’d roll over and be like, dude, they just won’t stop chanting your name, and I’m getting beat up. That’s why I was most angry, because I’m very self-aware, and I was getting fantastic reactions and doing great matches, and I reinvented myself. Hunter [Triple H] told me, ‘Great job reinventing yourself. You should really be proud.’ Then I got let go. So I was like, man.”

Bishop Dyer on how he wants to become bigger and tell WWE to “stick it” when they call him back: “The first thought that comes to mind is, alright, well, I’m going to become bigger and better, and then when you call me to come back, I’m going to tell you to stick it. That’s kind of the motivation for me at the moment, the ability to tell that company, the world’s largest company, when they call, ‘Hey, man, we want you to come back, we’re really proud of what you’re doing,’ and I can go, ‘Ah, you know what? I’m good.’ In reality, saying that is crazy. But think that’s the motivation. Alright, I’ll show you guys what you missed out on, and you’ll be lucky if you get me back. Granted, six months from now, hopefully all of that irritation and anger goes away. But I think that’s what set Cody off for success. Cody was like, ‘Alright, middle fingers. I’ll show you what I can do,’ and then he did it.”

On Cody Rhodes smashing the throne at AEW Double or Nothing: “His first match with AEW, he smashes Hunter’s chair, and then Hunter’s the guy that calls him and wants to bring him back. That’s the cool thing about the wrestling world. Sometimes, it just takes time, and all things are forgiven. Or I’m going, hey, that person we talked about, maybe they’re gone. They’re no longer there. They’re not a great human being, so maybe they’re out. Then now, it’s like, oh, man, we can get him back, and let’s get him running. You never know. Or, like I said, I want to go to do some Japan stuff, the MLW stuff, maybe I’m having so much fun with those companies, Maple Leaf Pro, that I don’t look back, and I just continue to do those. I want to go to two weeks in Japan and then come back and do two MLW shows and a Maple Leaf show. Now, we’re cranking, and I got no worries.”