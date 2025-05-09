– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bishop Dyer (formerly Baron Corbin) shared his thoughts on the opening segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite, featuring Hangman Page and Will Ospreay in a promo segment. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bishop Dyer on Hangman Page and Will Ospreay’s Dynamite promo: “I loved the Hangman promo. I loved Ospreay coming out, saying the things he said. I said a couple weeks ago, I just don’t have a connection to Hangman, and I think last night started to really spark one with his promo. Now I’m finding out who he is, what he’s about.”

On thinking the opening segment needed some more action: “Give me some action. Give me two seconds of Ospreay [and] Hangman working together. Bounce them out of the ring, we get that stare off between them, and now Don Callis talks.”

Will Ospreay and Hangman Page are currently scheduled to face each other in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The show is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will air live on pay-per-view.