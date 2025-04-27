– As previously reported, Bishop Dyer (formerly Baron Corbin) was not a fan of seeing Bayley get pulled from her scheduled matchup at WrestleMania 41 and replaced with Becky Lynch. Instead, she was replaced in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title bout with Becky Lynch. The storyline was reportedly planned out weeks ahead of time. During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Dyer explained further why he wasn’t a fan of the decision to have Lynch replace Bayley. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bishop Dyer on Bayley believing she’s not on the level of the other Four Horsewomen: “Not only is it because I respect her and what she does, but she’s been a main staple for so many years and has done so much in the ring and out of the ring. We all saw the interview she did with Chris [Van Vliet], which was so good, where she talks about how she doesn’t feel like she’s on the level of a Charlotte [Flair] or a [Becky] … when you look at Mercedes [Mone], Becky, Charlotte and Bayley, those were the four. They revolutionized women’s wrestling. And so for Bayley not to think that she’s on that level, that’s a testament to exactly what I felt when I saw that she got pulled from the Mania like that.”

On how Bayley was more active than the other Four Horsewomen in recent years: “It’s the most amazing thing in the world to become a parent, but Becky left to have a baby and was gone for a while. Becky’s gone to do movies. Becky’s had injuries. Charlotte has, over the last four or five years, been around about 25% of the time. Mercedes is obviously no longer with WWE.”

At last Sunday’s WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the titles. The next night, Lynch betrayed her tag team partner, and Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles back.