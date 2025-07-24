Bishop Dyer Doesn’t Want John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes To Main Event WWE Summerslam

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin) expressed his belief that the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match should not headline this year’s WWE Summerslam. The event happens on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cena vs. Rhodes is for the Undisputed WWE Championship and will be a street fight. The two previously headlined Wrestlemania 41 earlier this year.

Dyer said: “My excitement for the match, I’m interested. But, I don’t think that it should main event either night of SummerSlam, ’cause to me, Punk and Gunther should be Night 2 and the girls should be Night 1. I know they will [main event]. I’m just more interested in other matches. We saw it at Mania, people hated it. I mean, hated it. And the Travis Scott spot really did not help. But, what more can they do? How do they hook me in more? Do they switch? Does Cena leave that match the babyface and Cody the heel? There are things that pique my interest like that. I want to see Cena retire as a heel with the title, that’s my opinion.“