Bishop Dyer Thinks Logan Paul Gets Handed Things That More Deserving Wrestlers Should Get

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Bishop Dyer gave his thoughts on Logan Paul, noting the WWE hands Paul things that he thinks more deserving wrestlers should get. However, he admitted the company does this because Paul brings in more eyeballs to their product.

He said: “Sure. I don’t know. Look, he works hard and wants to go out and perform. I think some of the stuff he has said probably has some truth, and some of it is part of the show, and some of it irritates me for the way he talks about the business. I know sometimes they’re just doing it on social media when they’re telling you how good they are, but they’re in these tiny towns, doing the live events, hitting the road. I don’t like those guys that get that super special treatment. It’s not like he earned it through working his way up through NXT. He gets that treatment because of his stardom through social media and YouTube. He’s handed a lot of things that I think there are more deserving talent of it, but he’s getting the views. It’s a double-edged sword. What do you do with a guy like that? He works hard. When he has big matches, they take guys down to Puerto Rico for him to train with and he wants to learn and get better. I can’t stand people who run around with an entourage, he always has an entourage. They’re nice people, but it irritates me seeing that backstage.

People respect the work he brings to the table, and the work he’s done to get his name to where he is, but I think I’m protective of this industry and when outsiders come in like that with a gold or platinum spoon, I struggle to really buy into it. Some guys have and some guys don’t care. Seth Rollins is a guy who doesn’t care. ‘I’m at the top, catch me if you can,’ but there is 85% of the roster that are fighting for spots and when you bring guys like that in, it just takes those spots without any effort. That can be frustrating. When I say, ‘Maybe, maybe not,’ it’s probably a 50/50 split. I worked and did segments with him. He was fun and a nice guy. He’s a celebrity in his own way and own right. If you ask me to go into the ring and have a match with him, I know we’d tear the house down. We don’t have to like each other to do that. I appreciate his love for the fight game. If he ever wants to throw down, I’m happy to do that as well. We can do jiu-jitsu, boxing, whatever. There is money to be made with people like him. That’s what WWE sees, the money he can bring to the table and the millions of views he brings. I’m about tired of seeing PRIME bottle, but it is what it is.

Everybody loves him, everybody hates him, it’s split. You think Roman Reigns has time to worry about what Logan Paul is doing? He doesn’t. He’s on a different level and stratosphere. If they go, ‘Roman, you can make money with this guy.’ ‘Okay, let’s do it.’ I’m a guy who has grounded out his whole career to get what I’ve gotten, never really handed anything. I had to go through rough spots with the Constable and Sad Corbin. I like those guys in the middle of the card who are grinding it out to get better and I want them to get more opportunities. I want everybody to be successful and to make money. When you just bring someone in from a different world and put them in front of those guys, it’s hard for me to give them all of my respect. I appreciate what you do, but we’re not going to be buddies.“