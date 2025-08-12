wrestling / News

Bishop Dyer, Shotzi Blackheart, & Priscilla Kelly Set for Action at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Sacred Ground

August 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Rohan Raja vs Bishop Dyer Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling returns on September 5 with Sacred Ground. The event will be held at the Six Nations Sports & Cultural Centre in Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Here’s the updated lineup:

* PWA Champions Grail Championship Match: Rohan Raja (c) vs. Bishop Dyer
* The Good Brothers vs. The Flatliners
* MLP Canadian Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw in action
* Shotzi Blackheart in action
* Priscilla Kelly in action

