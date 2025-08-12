wrestling / News
Bishop Dyer, Shotzi Blackheart, & Priscilla Kelly Set for Action at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Sacred Ground
– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling returns on September 5 with Sacred Ground. The event will be held at the Six Nations Sports & Cultural Centre in Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Here’s the updated lineup:
* PWA Champions Grail Championship Match: Rohan Raja (c) vs. Bishop Dyer
* The Good Brothers vs. The Flatliners
* MLP Canadian Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw in action
* Shotzi Blackheart in action
* Priscilla Kelly in action
BREAKING: The Good Brothers face off with The Flatliners at #MLPSacredGround on Friday, September 5th.@The_BigLG @MachineGunKA
📍 Six Nations Sports & Cultural Centre
🎟️ Admission included with a $10 ticket to the fair
📱 Call for VIP: +1 (647) 236-3842 pic.twitter.com/pZrk8ZdqES
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 10, 2025
.@HellsFavoritePK is coming to #MLPSacredGround Sept 5 in Ohsweken, ON!
📍 Six Nations Sports & Cultural Centre
🎟️ Admission included with a $10 ticket to the fair
📱 Call for VIP: +1 (647) 236-3842 pic.twitter.com/hYi2jW9by1
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 12, 2025
BREAKING: @RavenousRohan will defend the PWA Champions Grail against @TomPestock at #MLPSacredGround on Friday, September 5th.
📍Six Nations Sports & Cultural Centre
🎟️ Tickets from $10
📱Call for VIP: +1 (647) 236-3842 pic.twitter.com/N6jSFIjMNO
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 7, 2025