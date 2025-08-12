– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling returns on September 5 with Sacred Ground. The event will be held at the Six Nations Sports & Cultural Centre in Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Here’s the updated lineup:

* PWA Champions Grail Championship Match: Rohan Raja (c) vs. Bishop Dyer

* The Good Brothers vs. The Flatliners

* MLP Canadian Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw in action

* Shotzi Blackheart in action

* Priscilla Kelly in action

