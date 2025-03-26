Bishop Dyer To Make MLW Debut At Battle RIOT VII

Bishop Dyer’s MLW debut is officially set for Battle RIOT VII next month. MLW announced on Wednesday that Dyer will make his debut for the promotion in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at the April 5th show in Los Angeles.

Dyer noted in an interview this week that he was set to work several MLW shows. MLW’s full announcement reads:

He’s 6’8”, mean as hell, and now he’s stepping into MLW’s most chaotic fight. Bishop Dyer, known as “The Nomad”, has officially entered Battle RIOT, bringing a storm of destruction in his MLW debut.

A former offensive guard for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, Dyer’s sheer aggression got him booted from the game—but in MLW, that edge makes him one of the most dangerous competitors to ever enter the RIOT. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gold medalist, a former amateur boxer, and a baron of brutality in barroom brawls, Dyer isn’t here to make friends. He’s a lone wolf, and on April 5, he’s hunting for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

MLW’s new president, César Durán, promised big moves—and he’s delivered by unleashing Bishop Dyer into the Battle RIOT. With 40 fighters vying for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship, Dyer’s size, power, and combat pedigree make him an instant favorite to dominate and win the match. But this isn’t just about survival—if Dyer wins, he won’t just make an impact on his debut night; he’ll walk out as the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Will “The Nomad” bulldoze his way through 39 other combatants and take his throne in MLW? Find out April 5, live in Los Angeles!