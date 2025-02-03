Bishop Dyer, aka Tom Pestock, and more Set For MLP Mayhem In March

Bishop Dyer, the former Baron Corbin, is set to compete for Major League Pro next month at their March shows. MLP announced on Sunday that Dyer (aka Tom Pestock), Kaito Kiyomiya, KENTA and more are set for Mayhem on March 14th and 15th in Windsor, Ontario.

The full list of announced talent is:

* PCO

* Kaito Kiyomiya

* KUSHIDA

* Sheldon Jean

* Kylie Rae

* Gisele Shaw

* Bhupinder Gujjar

* Aiden Prince

* El Reverso

* Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin)

* Mauro Ranallo on commentary

As mentioned in today's press release, @TomPestock aka Nomad" Bishop Dyer (formerly WWE Superstar Baron Corbin) is taking the Road to Northern Rising at #MLPWrestling Mayhem in Windsor on March 14-15, 2025!

Live on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/QxL4ci1yTo — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) January 30, 2025

Also taking the Road to Northern Rising at #MLPWrestling Mayhem in Windsor, Ontario on March 14-15, 2025 is former 3x Pro Wrestling NOAH GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito @noah_kiyomiya!

Live on Triller TV! pic.twitter.com/Vn3eFopJKR — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) January 31, 2025

The hometown boy returns, as Windsor's own @bhupindergujj4r makes his return on the Road to Northern Rising at #MLPWrestling Mayhem in Windsor, Ontario on March 14-15, 2025! TICKETS ON SALE THIS MONDAY! https://t.co/1tQczaHCLB LIVE ON @FiteTV ! pic.twitter.com/cH3DqyZjXJ — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 1, 2025

At #MLPWrestling Forged In Excellence, @GiseleShaw08 went to war twice in two nights, and now she's back with a vengeance on the Road to Northern Rising in Windsor at MLP Mayhem! TICKETS ON SALE THIS MONDAY!https://t.co/1tQczaH4W3 LIVE ON TRILLER TV! pic.twitter.com/oz6v6BIV4x — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 1, 2025

She's now a WWE ID prospect, but she's still coming to the Great White North to continue her story in MAPLE LEAF PRO! @IamKylieRae is joining the Road to Northern Rising at #MLPWrestling Mayhem in Windsor, Ontario on March 14-15! TICKETS ON SALE THIS MONDAY!… pic.twitter.com/TkBZ6SZZsv — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 1, 2025