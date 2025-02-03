wrestling / News

Bishop Dyer, aka Tom Pestock, and more Set For MLP Mayhem In March

February 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maple Leaf Pro MLP Mayhem Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro

Bishop Dyer, the former Baron Corbin, is set to compete for Major League Pro next month at their March shows. MLP announced on Sunday that Dyer (aka Tom Pestock), Kaito Kiyomiya, KENTA and more are set for Mayhem on March 14th and 15th in Windsor, Ontario.

The full list of announced talent is:

* PCO
* Kaito Kiyomiya
* KUSHIDA
* Sheldon Jean
* Kylie Rae
* Gisele Shaw
* Bhupinder Gujjar
* Aiden Prince
* El Reverso
* Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin)
* Mauro Ranallo on commentary

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLP Mayhem, Tom Pestock, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading