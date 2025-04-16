– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer (aka Baron Corbin) shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bishop Dyer on one factor regarding why fans are booing Charlotte Flair: “There was an injury in the mix of this, but it’s been like the last three or four years where you don’t see Charlotte until Rumble, and she wins the Rumble, goes to Mania, wins the title, does Backlash or maybe one more, and then disappears again until the Rumble. It’s kind of like, you know, a player not playing in the regular season, and only playing in the playoffs and Super Bowl.”

On why fans are gravitating toward Tiffany Stratton: “Her going away for 8 months of the year is not sharpening your tools. It is not putting her on the pedestal that she is on going into WrestleMania. She’s not up there with that. And I think they see Tiffany and go ‘She’s there every week. She’s on the limited live events there. She’s pushing it 24/7.’ And this girl just walks in out of nowhere, goes ‘I’m the big star. Step aside.’ F**k you. That’s my response. And I think that’s the response of the audience.”

On if Charlotte is getting “go away heat”: “I think she has heat right now where people are like ‘We just don’t want you here,’ and it sucks because she’s awesome at what she does, when she wants to do it that way. You think about when it was her and it was Mercedes and it was Becky and Bayley. Think about those matches, and think about the ground breaking things those four women did. And the matches where, like, the Ronda, Charlotte, and Becky match. How epic is that? And you can’t tell me Charlotte and Becky weren’t pulling 90% of the weight in that match? But is that the same Charlotte you see now, as the Four Horsewoman Charlotte? It’s not. It’s a shell of it in my opinion. That’s why it’s not working, because people genuinely want to see Tiffany with somebody else.”

Charlotte Flair challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.