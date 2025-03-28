Bishop Dyer Says There’s One Person Who Is Part Of Why His WWE Contract Wasn’t Renewed

Bishop Dyer says he knows of at least one person who is behind his WWE contract not being renewed. The former Baron Corbin exited WWE when his contract wasn’t renewed in December. He’s previously said that he felt there was one person behind his exit and he spoke a bit more about the matter in an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On believing that the individual is behind his exit: “When I brought that up, it’s not something I want to put out there, just the name. But I do, and there’s several other people that have kind of confirmed that that person is part of the issue. They have a good amount of power, and for some reason, they’re not a fan of me or what I do. They were part of the thing to push me to go down to NXT and do some matches, which I think was kind of, ‘We’ll put him down there for a little bit. He’ll complain or he’ll do something, and it won’t work, and then that gives us a reason.’ Then I went down there and just killed it and caught on fire and became a babyface for the first time in my career, and the audiences were behind me, they loved the Wolf Dogs stuff. They couldn’t deny that it wasn’t working. So then when I got back up to the main roster, that person had power again, and I think I got shelved, and then if anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is, if you have one person that’s kind of that guy that’s always like, ‘Ah, not for him, let’s not use him for that. He’s not working,’ then other people are like, ‘Well, I’m not going to pitch ideas for that person because this guy’s going to shoot it down and stuff like that. Like I said, I’m not throwing names out there.”

On if he tried to resolve things with the individual: “Yeah, but I also don’t know why or where it went south. I never gave a reason, for sure. I actually enjoyed this person. I thought they were….a lot of people have ulterior motives in this world, and they will be fake to your face, and you have to be able to separate them, and sometimes I will give people the benefit of the doubt. I think I gave it to them a few too many times, and I should have watched myself maybe better around them or whatnot, but I think that the reason they had an issue with me was not me, it was another situation that I think may have caused that, but who knows?”