Bishop Dyer Praises Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins As Unselfish Performers

Bishop Dyer says that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are as good as they are in part because they’re not selfish as performers. Dyer was a guest on Busted Open Radio when the topic of Goldberg came up, with Dave LaGreca calling Goldberg selfish for his criticism of how his last match was handled. Dyer spoke not about Goldberg, but about how Rollins and Reigns are the opposite in that they’re not selfish people and elevate the talent they work with. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Rollins and Reigns’ being unselfish: “In this business, there are always going to be people that are selfish, and they want to make it about them. I’m gonna go on Seth and Roman. The reason they are who they are, and why they are so good and will go down as Hall of Famers and all of those things, is because they’re not selfish people. Those dudes want to elevate everybody they’re in the ring with, and they want to elevate the business no matter what.”

On his own angle with Reigns where he covered the OTC on dog food: “You think Roman wanted me to cover him in dog food? No, nobody did. But he goes, ‘Yeah man, if it helps the show, helps the feud, let’s go.’ Like, the difference between those guys and other people is they always want to elevate everyone around them and the business at the same time, and they’ll do it until the day they retire. They’ve never made it about them, and that’s why they are the stars that they are. So I think that’s what separates people in this world.”