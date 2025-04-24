– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bishop Dyer (formerly Baron Corbin) spoke about Bayley missing WrestleMania 41. While Bayley was advertised as Lyra Valkyria’s tag team partner against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Night 2, WWE ran an angle where Bayley was attacked backstage and taken out of the match at the last minute. As a result, Becky Lynch served as Bayley’s last-minute, “surprise” replacement. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bishop Dyer’s anger over Bayley being taken out of WrestleMania 41: “I’ve had a few days to kind of calm down because it made me extremely angry…F*** you, that’s my sentiment. I mean, to do it to Bayley of all people. Someone who’s been there through COVID…has made lemonade out of dogs*** repeatedly…is a model f***ing employee.”

On Bayley knowing about the angle ahead of time: “I don’t give a s*** if she knew the storyline [ahead of time]. Please, do all this, take all these bumps, work your ass off, and two days before we’re gonna replace you…And I know Bayley’s going to be fine…but that is a moment and it is bulls*** all the way through.”

On Bayley not getting to be a part of WrestleMania: “She didn’t get to be on WrestleMania. She went down to NXT, elevated talent…does everything you’ve asked of her. Bayley deserved to be on WrestleMania…It is insane to me that you take that moment away.”

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the titles. The next night, Lynch betrayed her tag team partner, and Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles back.