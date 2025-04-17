– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer (aka Baron Corbin) shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, and he shared his thoughts on why the current version of Charlotte Flair isn’t clicking with the WWE Universe. Dyer expressed that Charlotte has become “a shell” of her work in the Four Horsewomen days of her career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“She has heat right now where people are like, ‘We just don’t want you there.’ When it was her, and it was Mercedes [Mone], and it was Becky [Lynch], and Bayley — think about those matches and think about the groundbreaking things that those four women did. … Is that the same Charlotte you see now, as the Four Horsewomen Charlotte? It’s not. It’s a shell of it, in my opinion. That’s why it’s not working.”

Charlotte challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.