Bishop Dyer Shares His Thoughts On Mixed Tag Team Match From AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir battled Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Bishop Dyer enjoyed how it played out. The match kicked off Wednesday’s episode and saw Nightingale and Strickland pick up the win, but Moxley delivered a Death Rider to Nightingale after the match. Dyer appeared on Busted Open Radio where he talked about why he appreciated what AEW did with the match.

“First off, I love when a show starts with a match like that, with a high-profile match,” Dyer said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “With so many times we get a seg one promo, things like that, but I like getting straight to some action.”

Dyer continued, “Obviously they’re setting the table for this weekend, but there are a lot of things that went down in that match. There was obviously the shock at the end where Mox hit Willow, took her out. That’s what we’re going to talk about from that because that was the shock moment. That was something you don’t see very often. And when done right, it has a great effect.”

Strickland will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty this weekend.