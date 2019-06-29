Various News: Bizarre New Comic Features Bernie Sanders As A Wrestler, Matt Hardy’s ‘You Don’t Understand’ Playlist

– TMZ reports that Devil’s Due Comics is set to release a brand new one-shot comic book next month that will depict Bernie Sanders as a wrestling superhero facing the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke in the ring. The comic, called Talk Bernie To Me!: The Bernie Sanders Special and AOC Surprise, is from Josh Blaylock and arrives on July 3. One panel features Beto and Warren double-teaming Bernie who manages to survive getting knocked over the ropes with them to win. Meanwhile, another panel shows Joe Biden getting a little too friendly with Kamala Harris, only to get a vicious headbutt for his troubles.

The same artist and publisher previously released a comic about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a superhero. A portion of the proceeds from this comic will go to the ACLU and RaicesTexas.Org, a low-cost legal service for immigrants and refugees.

