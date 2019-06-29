wrestling / News
Various News: Bizarre New Comic Features Bernie Sanders As A Wrestler, Matt Hardy’s ‘You Don’t Understand’ Playlist
– TMZ reports that Devil’s Due Comics is set to release a brand new one-shot comic book next month that will depict Bernie Sanders as a wrestling superhero facing the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke in the ring. The comic, called Talk Bernie To Me!: The Bernie Sanders Special and AOC Surprise, is from Josh Blaylock and arrives on July 3. One panel features Beto and Warren double-teaming Bernie who manages to survive getting knocked over the ropes with them to win. Meanwhile, another panel shows Joe Biden getting a little too friendly with Kamala Harris, only to get a vicious headbutt for his troubles.
The same artist and publisher previously released a comic about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a superhero. A portion of the proceeds from this comic will go to the ACLU and RaicesTexas.Org, a low-cost legal service for immigrants and refugees.
Bernie Sanders Wrestles Beto, Warren, Bush in New Comic Book https://t.co/VUNOrTccaz
— TMZ (@TMZ) June 29, 2019
– Matt Hardy has collected all of his “You Don’t Understand” videos into one Twitter thread.
The Official "YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE MATT HARDY" Video Thread
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Telling Vince McMahon That He’s Going to AEW and How Vince Reacted
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Came Up With The Ultimate Warrior Name, Says Vince McMahon Originally Didn’t Even Want To Use The Name
- Arby’s Shares Special Sauce Portrait of Jon Moxley, Renee Young Responds
- Mick Foley Says Wrestlers Had More Freedom In Attitude Era, Thinks Wrestlers Need To Be Allowed To Fail In Modern Era