BJ Whitmer Announces Divorce With Kelly Klein

In a post on Twitter, BJ Whitmer announced that he was getting a divorce from Kelly Klein and claimed that she “stepped outside” of their marriage. The two were recently in the news after the fallout from Klein’s release from ROH, pointing out the company had no concussion protocol.

He wrote: “I have a personal statement to make. My wife Kelly Klein and I are divorcing. This is happening because Kelly breached the trust in our relationship by stepping outside of our marriage. This is the only thing I have to say about the matter. This has been a very difficult time for myself and my family. News or our split was already spreading around the business and I wanted to make a statement before it made it to social media or wrestling media.”