AEW News: BJ Whitmer Had Heat in AEW Before Arrest, Note On Keith Lee

– BJ Whitmer was released from AEW following his arrest for domestic violence and burglary, but he had some heat on him before then according to a new report. As reported, AEW fired him after he was arrested on charges with strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree, stating:

“B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.”

According to Fightful Select, there was a bit of heat on Whitmer regarding how he had produced a recent match, though no details on which match or what the issue are were available.

– The outlet also noted that Keith Lee was intended to appear on the June 7th episode of AEW Dynamite, but was unable to make it due to travel and logistical issues.