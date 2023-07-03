Viral Video Features BJJ Tournament Participant Hitting a Powerbomb On Opponent Through A Table

A new video is going viral and features a BJJ tournament participant putting his opponent through a table with a powerbomb. The move was done to avoid getting put in a triangle choke, similar to something Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson did to Ricardo Arona in PRIDE. You can see the clip below, as well as an edited version that features Jim Ross calling the spot.

Some dude at a BJJ competition powerbombed his opponent through the announce table lmao pic.twitter.com/vKhpAdLCJQ — Free Saoek (@RyanAWagMMA) July 3, 2023

added Jim Ross because everything is better with good old J.R. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KlD652nMHa — TheBestJesusChrist (@BestJesus415) July 3, 2023