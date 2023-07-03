wrestling / News

Viral Video Features BJJ Tournament Participant Hitting a Powerbomb On Opponent Through A Table

July 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Bubba Ray Dudley Powerbomb Table Image Credit: WWE

A new video is going viral and features a BJJ tournament participant putting his opponent through a table with a powerbomb. The move was done to avoid getting put in a triangle choke, similar to something Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson did to Ricardo Arona in PRIDE. You can see the clip below, as well as an edited version that features Jim Ross calling the spot.

