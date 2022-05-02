Black Label Pro Fancy Wrestling Results: PCO Wins BLP Heavyweight Title

Black Label Pro held their event ‘Fancy Wrestling’ yesterday at the RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana, airing on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Anthony Greene def. Myron Reed

* Shazza McKenzie def. Alice Crowley

* Big Damo def. Crash Jaxon

* Billie Starkz def. Dan The Dad

* Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King)

* BLP Midwest Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) def. Davey Richards

* IMPACT X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) def. Devon Monroe

* Josh Alexander def. Kody Lane

* BLP Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

* BLP Heavyweight Championship: PCO def. Joshua Bishop and Kobe Durst and Levi Everett to win the vacant title.