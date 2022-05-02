wrestling / News
Black Label Pro Fancy Wrestling Results: PCO Wins BLP Heavyweight Title
Black Label Pro held their event ‘Fancy Wrestling’ yesterday at the RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana, airing on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Anthony Greene def. Myron Reed
* Shazza McKenzie def. Alice Crowley
* Big Damo def. Crash Jaxon
* Billie Starkz def. Dan The Dad
* Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King)
* BLP Midwest Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) def. Davey Richards
* IMPACT X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) def. Devon Monroe
* Josh Alexander def. Kody Lane
* BLP Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* BLP Heavyweight Championship: PCO def. Joshua Bishop and Kobe Durst and Levi Everett to win the vacant title.
Crowley has been HEARTBROKEN! 💔@Shazza_McKenzie gets the victory in a dominant display!#FancyWrestling @BLabelPro
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/Um6UafqfTL
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) May 1, 2022
Choo Choo! 💨 @Walking_Weapon #FancyWrestling @BLabelPro
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/gDr6n5Y8UG
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) May 1, 2022
SUPERPLEX! But Richards got caught!#FancyWrestling @BLabelPro
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/qoFHb4KCUV
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) May 1, 2022
Code Red by Reed! @TheBadReed #FancyWrestling pic.twitter.com/APiJhqE21H
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) May 1, 2022
WHAT THE HELL MIDAS?! #FancyWrestling pic.twitter.com/1YNm0AAg7m
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022
#ANDNEW @BLabelPro Heavyweight Champion @PCOisNotHuman #FancyWrestling pic.twitter.com/1IsWEpp0n9
— nick (@cameraguygimmik) May 1, 2022
