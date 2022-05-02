wrestling / News

Black Label Pro Fancy Wrestling Results: PCO Wins BLP Heavyweight Title

May 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RUSH PCO ROH Final Battle

Black Label Pro held their event ‘Fancy Wrestling’ yesterday at the RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana, airing on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Anthony Greene def. Myron Reed
* Shazza McKenzie def. Alice Crowley
* Big Damo def. Crash Jaxon
* Billie Starkz def. Dan The Dad
* Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King)
* BLP Midwest Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) def. Davey Richards
* IMPACT X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) def. Devon Monroe
* Josh Alexander def. Kody Lane
* BLP Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* BLP Heavyweight Championship: PCO def. Joshua Bishop and Kobe Durst and Levi Everett to win the vacant title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Black Label Pro, PCO, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading