Black Label Pro Ground Control to Filthy Tom Results

Black Label Pro held their event Ground Control to Filthy Tom earlier today at the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Billie Starkz defeated Jody Threat

* Fatal Four Way Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Nick Wayne, Starboy Charlie, and Drago

* “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin defeated Anthony Greene

* Lee Moriarty defeated Laredo Kid

* Joshua Bishop defeated Trevor Outlaw

* Intergender Match: Kevin Blackwood defeated Janai Kai

* Kylie Rae defeated Killer Kelly

* 8 Man Tag Team Match: Dan The Dad, Effy, Warhorse & Danhausen defeated Cabana Man Danhausen [Cabana Man Dan], Megabyte Ronniehausen [Megabyte Ronnie], Devon Monroehausen [Devon Monroe] & Pufhausen [Puf]

* Kevin Ku defeated Rohit Raju

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something (c) defeated Stallion Rogers

* ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor defeated Daniel Garcia