wrestling / News
Black Label Pro Ground Control to Filthy Tom Results
Black Label Pro held their event Ground Control to Filthy Tom earlier today at the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Billie Starkz defeated Jody Threat
* Fatal Four Way Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Nick Wayne, Starboy Charlie, and Drago
* “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin defeated Anthony Greene
* Lee Moriarty defeated Laredo Kid
* Joshua Bishop defeated Trevor Outlaw
* Intergender Match: Kevin Blackwood defeated Janai Kai
* Kylie Rae defeated Killer Kelly
* 8 Man Tag Team Match: Dan The Dad, Effy, Warhorse & Danhausen defeated Cabana Man Danhausen [Cabana Man Dan], Megabyte Ronniehausen [Megabyte Ronnie], Devon Monroehausen [Devon Monroe] & Pufhausen [Puf]
* Kevin Ku defeated Rohit Raju
* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something (c) defeated Stallion Rogers
* ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor defeated Daniel Garcia
RED DEATH COMES TO @BLabelPro! @FilthyTomLawlor vs. @GarciaWrestling is going to be A STRAIGHT BANGER. #SecondCitySummit pic.twitter.com/0DeQxz3Y4F
— Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net aka THE SPOILER (@Casshooole) September 4, 2021
Sidewalk Slam!! #SecondCitySummit @JakeSomething_@BLabelPro @FiteTVhttps://t.co/kssfv6yoor pic.twitter.com/cdYq3OsPGH
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) September 4, 2021
Slingshot suplex-hausen from @DanhausenAD! #SecondCitySummit @BLabelPro @FiteTVhttps://t.co/kssfv6yoor pic.twitter.com/AUNu50x4Ty
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) September 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- New Wrestler Confirmed for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out (SPOILERS)
- Note On Injured AEW Star In Chicago For All Out Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- Note On What Adam Cole Considered ‘Non-Negotiable’ Prior To Contract Talks With WWE
- Matt Riddle Allegedly Has Heat For Comments He Made About Roman Reigns